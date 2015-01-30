A worker cleans the stairs of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Kolkata December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

BENGALURU The Reserve Bank of India, having cut interest rates on Jan. 15, is likely to keep them steady at a policy review next week, according to economists in a Reuters poll who said future moves could depend on the government's annual budget in late February.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who is mandated to set policy independently, signalled after an unscheduled rate cut earlier this month that any further easing would depend on New Delhi's commitment to rein in spending and implement reforms.

"The most important factor ... will be fiscal consolidation by the government, which will be a trigger for the RBI to initiate further rate cuts this year," said V.K.Vijayakumar, investment strategist at Geojit BNP.

A majority of the 46 forecasters in this week's survey expected the central bank to leave its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7.75 percent at its policy review on Tuesday.

But around a quarter of them said the bank could follow up January's rate cut with another 0.25 percent point reduction to 7.50 percent in order to support Asia's third largest economy which has struggled to recover from its slowest phase of growth since since the 1980s.

A bout of disinflation around the world has pushed major central banks - from Canada to Denmark to Singapore - to unexpectedly ease policy over the last month.

Even in India, where controlling stubbornly high inflation has been one of the biggest challenges policymakers faced, price rises have cooled significantly in recent months as oil and commodity prices slumped.

Retail price inflation tumbled to 5 percent in December, auguring well for the RBI's chances of achieving its target of 6 percent by January 2016.

Still, rapidly cooling inflation is unlikely to prompt the RBI to slash rates.

After leaving it at 8.0 percent through last year, the bank is expected to cut 100 basis points over the next 1-1/2 years.

When asked how much of an influence the budget, due on Feb. 28, would have on the RBI's next policy move on a scale of one to ten with ten being the highest, the median from 23 economists was seven.

Forecasters expect India's finance minister, Arun Jaitley, to set a deficit target of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product for fiscal 2015/16, lower than this year's 4.1 percent target.

Most respondents in the survey, 17 of 23, also said the key theme of Jaitley's budget would be boosting growth, the remaining chose fiscal consolidation. None said it would focus on populist measures.

A slim majority, 12 of 23, also said the government would meet the high expectations for economic reforms raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign.

They predict the government would announce cuts to spending on subsidies, increase levels of foreign investment allowed in the insurance and retail industries, and introduce a nationwide goods and services tax.

Markets have also priced in expectations for reforms and India's benchmark BSE Sensex stock index has regularly hit record highs since Modi took office in May.

(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)