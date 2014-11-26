* For poll data see,
* RBI to leave repo rate on hold at Dec 2. meeting
* First rate cut of 25 bps seen in Q2 2015
* July-Sept GDP likely slowed to 5.1 pct y/y; data due on
Friday
By Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, Nov 26 India economic growth probably
slowed to 5.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a year
ago, but economists polled by Reuters doubted whether that
would be enough to persuade the central bank to cut interest
rates just yet.
Clamours for the Reserve Bank of India to ease policy have
grown louder in recent weeks. Consumer inflation slowed to 5.52
percent in October, its lowest reading on record, and despite
Mumbai's soaring stock market there are no signs of economic
growth picking up.
The Reuters poll consensus forecast is roughly in-line with
a government estimate of around 5 percent GDP growth in the
July-September quarter, down from 5.7 percent in the previous
quarter. Forecasts ranged from 6.0 percent to 4.5 percent.
Upasna Bhardwaj, economist at ING Vysya Bank, expects slower
government spending, exports and agricultural output to have
weighed on growth.
"These were the three reasons why the numbers overshot our
expectations for the first quarter (April/June) of the fiscal
year. And none of the three are expected to be supportive
significantly for the next quarter," she said.
If the data, to be released on Friday, shows GDP growth
below the 5 percent forecast, it could pile even more pressure
on the RBI to cut rates the following week.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will make a forceful case for
lower rates when he meets RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan ahead of
the policy meeting on Tuesday, sources told Reuters this week.
A nearly unanimous majority said Rajan is unlikely to relent
and will keep the repo rate unchanged at 8 percent next week,
although slightly more than half of them expect the tone of its
policy statement to be more dovish than it was in September.
The RBI is not alone in being pressurised to ease policy at
a time when economies around the world face a trend of
disinflation owing to slowing economies and a sharp drop in
crude oil prices.
China's central bank cut its benchmark lending and deposit
rates last week for the first time in more than two years,
taking markets completely by surprise, and is expected to ease
policy further. The European Central Bank is under pressure to
launch a sovereign bond purchase programme.
But forecasters in the poll were divided over whether or not
Rajan will cut the repo rate in the first quarter
of 2015, with 14 of 38 predicting a cut of at least 25 basis
points to 7.75 percent by end-March.
"At the moment, the RBI should pause for a while to be
really convinced of (whether) the disinflationary pressures will
last for longer than just the near term," said Bhardwaj.
Global crude oil prices have plunged over 30 percent since
June to four-year lows, exacerbating disinflationary pressures
in the global economy.
Most economists in the poll, conducted between Nov. 19-25,
said the RBI would rather wait to see if the recent slide in
India's inflation would persist even if global oil prices were
to rise.
"The RBI will be wary of getting caught wrong-footed by
over-reacting to short-term fluctuations," said Radhika Rao,
economist at DBS Bank in Singapore.
(Polling by Swati Chaturvedi and Sarbani Haldar; Editing by
Ross Finley and Simon Cameron-Moore)