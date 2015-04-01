* For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=INREPO%3DECI
* RBI to leave both key rates on hold at April 7 meeting
* Poll medians show another 25 bps repo rate cut by end-June
* Repo rate seen at 7 pct by end-2015
By Deepti Govind
BENGALURU, April 1 The Reserve Bank of India
will most likely leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
7.50 percent at next week's policy meeting, but reduce it by 25
basis points by the end of June, a Reuters poll found.
Only nine of the 40 economists surveyed this week expect the
RBI to cut the repo rate at the April 7 meeting,
while four said it would lower banks' cash reserve ratio to
boost their lending power.
Median forecasts from the poll suggest the RBI will cut by
25 basis point in May or June, and follow it with another cut of
the same scale in the last three months of the year.
The cash reserve ratio - which has been on hold
at 4 percent since early 2013 - will likely stay unchanged until
at least June 2016, the most distant forecast covered by the
poll.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has surprised forecasters by
acting outside of the policy meetings to cut rates in January
and March.
Sharp falls in crude oil prices subdued inflation across the
globe, giving many central banks room to ease policy to support
their economies, though there is a risk that oil prices will
rebound.
Indian consumer price inflation, which fell to a record low
in November, has risen gradually since and was at 5.37 percent
in February.
The RBI is likely to be cautious easing interest rates
further given the uncertainties over oil prices, the risk that
unpredictable monsoon rains could force food prices higher, and
possible capital outflows from emerging markets, like India,
once the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates, economists
said.
"We see room for another 25 basis point cut by June and
pause thereafter, set against the likelihood of U.S. rate hikes
in the second half of 2015, a narrowing output gap and our
in-house expectations for gradual rupee depreciation in the
quarters ahead," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS.
Although the prospect of higher U.S. rates has not triggered
a sell off in the rupee, a Reuters poll showed it will weaken
slightly over the coming year, which could push up prices for
imports.
(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)