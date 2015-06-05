* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=INREPO%3DECI
* RBI expected to cut rates once more this year
* Cut of 25 bps to 7.00 pct likely to come in fourth quarter
* No change in CRR expected over the next 12 months
By Krishna Eluri and Siddharth Iyer
June 5 The Reserve Bank of India won't cut its
key interest rate again until the final quarter of the year as
it waits to see how the monsoon season affects food prices, a
Reuters poll found.
To try to put growth on a firmer footing, RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan has chopped 25 basis points from the repo rate
three times this year, with the latest cut on
Tuesday leaving it at 7.25 percent.
The RBI made it clear on Tuesday that more rate cuts would
depend on the outcome of India's annual rainy season and
government moves to ease the pressure on food prices, which make
up almost half the basket of goods used to measure
inflation.
The consensus from the poll of over 30 economists suggests
the RBI won't cut at its next policy meeting in August but will
in the final quarter of the year, unchanged from a poll taken
prior to the meeting.
"The scope for another rate cut of 25 bps still remains but
its timing will remain contingent on how incoming data pans out
and how global triggers - the normalization of monetary policy
in the U.S. in particular - unfold," wrote analysts at HDFC
Bank.
A below-normal monsoon and stabilising crude prices, which
have fallen sharply over the past year, may push inflation
higher, particularly through rising food prices.
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank is expected to hike interest
rates in the world's biggest economy in September, according to
the latest consensus from economists, but there is still
considerable uncertainty over the timing.
Any signs of delaying by the Fed would give the RBI more
room to manoeuvre at its next policy meeting in August. Some
analysts say if the rains are favourable it may press ahead with
more monetary easing then.
Eight of 25 analysts said the RBI would next cut rates
before October, while 13 said the move would come in the fourth
quarter. Only four said it would be next year.
India's economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the quarter
ending March, out-pacing Chinese growth for the second straight
time, although many - including the RBI governor - are skeptical
about the revamped data series.
However, only two of the analysts polled expect the cash
reserve ratio to change from the current 4.0 percent over the
forecast horizon. Rajan made it clear in April the CRR does not
impact lending rates.
"The RBI has made it categorically clear that CRR is not a
policy instrument. The impact of a CRR cut on base/market rates
is much smaller than lower policy rates," said Radhika Rao,
economist at DBS.
