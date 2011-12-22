India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has removed the transaction limit of 50,000 rupees per customer per day on mobile banking transactions.
However, banks may place per-transaction limits based on their own risk perception with the approval of its board, the central bank said in a statement.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.