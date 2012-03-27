MUMBAI, March 27 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an additional repo auction under its liquidity adjustment facility on Friday and another repo and reverse repo auction on Saturday.

The central bank will conduct the additional repo auctions to provide flexibility to banks for liquidity management, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The RBI will also conduct an auction under the marginal standing facility (MSF) on Saturday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)