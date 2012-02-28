Feb 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday, it accepted all 70 bids for 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.7 billion) at the one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/02 70 1,806.45 70 1,806.45 8.50 27/02 66 1,794.00 66 1,794.00 8.50 @24/02 30 388.90 30 388.90 8.50 24/02 45 962.80 45 962.80 8.50 23/02 54 1,471.35 54 1,471.35 8.50 22/02 57 1,409.50 57 1,409.50 8.50 21/02 53 1,304.05 53 1,304.05 8.50 17/02 67 1,655.10 67 1,655.10 8.50 15/02 68 1,684.35 68 1,684.35 8.50 14/02 66 1,701.55 66 1,701.55 8.50 13/02 63 1,660.80 63 1,660.80 8.50 10/02 25 441.45 25 441.45 8.50 10/02 45 867.05 45 867.05 8.50 09/02 46 1,314.00 46 1,314.00 8.50 08/02 43 1,049.25 43 1,049.25 8.50 07/02 39 911.30 39 911.30 8.50 06/02 39 987.60 39 987.60 8.50 03/02 40 1,128.30 40 1,128.30 8.50 02/02 52 1,203.00 52 1,203.00 8.50 01/02 51 1,271.40 51 1,271.40 8.50 31/01 53 1,408.95 53 1,408.95 8.50 30/01 51 1,217.75 51 1,217.75 8.50 27/01 58 1,594.45 58 1,594.45 8.50 25/01 58 1,450.50 58 1,450.50 8.50 24/01 48 1,232.50 48 1,232.50 8.50 23/01 56 1,417.70 56 1,417.70 8.50 20/01 60 1,515.80 60 1,515.80 8.50 19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/02 - - - - 7.50 24/02 4 7.00 4 7.00 7.50 23/02 6 91.50 6 91.50 7.50 22/02 5 46.55 5 46.55 7.50 21/02 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.50 17/02 2 15.75 2 15.75 7.50 15/02 - - - - 7.50 14/02 - - - - 7.50 13/02 - - - - 7.50 10/02 3 2.40 3 2.40 7.50 09/02 1 1.0 1 1.0 7.50 08/02 - - - - 7.50 07/02 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 06/02 - - - - 7.50 03/02 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 02/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 01/02 1 0.3 1 0.3 7.50 31/01 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 30/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 27/01 22 82.60 22 82.60 7.50 25/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 24/01 - - - - 7.50 23/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 20/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 19/01 - - - - 7.50 18/01 - - - - 7.50 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)