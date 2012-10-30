MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said it is appropriate to keep the policy rate slightly above inflation rate, justifying the central bank's move to keep the repo rate on hold.

Subbarao, addressing a post-policy press conference, said the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut was aimed at keeping the liquidity deficit in check so that the credit flow to productive sectors was not restricted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RBI held its key interest rate at 8 percent, but cut the CRR by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)