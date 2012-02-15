MUMBAI, Feb 15 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 9.8 percent in the week to Feb. 1, compared with 21.4 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 12 percent year on year in the week, compared with 19.9 percent a year ago, the central bank on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)