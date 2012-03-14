US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 14 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 8.8 percent in the week to March 9, compared with 17.5 percent a year ago.
Currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year on year in the week against 19.2 percent a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.