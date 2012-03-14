March 14 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 8.8 percent in the week to March 9, compared with 17.5 percent a year ago.

Currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year on year in the week against 19.2 percent a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)