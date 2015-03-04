A customer hands a bundle of rupee notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - RBI warns against stronger rupee, even as it helps ease inflationary pressures.

"The rupee has remained strong relative to peer countries. While an excessively strong rupee is undesirable, it too creates disinflationary impulses," RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan says in a statement.

The rupee's mention comes as part of RBI's statement cutting rates unexpectedly.

However, Rajan reiterates RBI does not target exchange rate.

Rupee has gained nearly 2 percent this year, the biggest advance among Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.

RBI has intervened throughout this year to prevent rupee strength although it has also stepped in at times of excessive weakness.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)