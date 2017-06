Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The RBI likely stepped in to sell dollars via state-run banks in early trade on Monday after the rupee opened weaker on global risk-off sentiment, four traders said.

At 9:30 a.m., the rupee was at 53.46/47 to the rupee, off an intraday low of 53.76.

