Reuters Market Eye - The RBI's surprise rate cut Thursday may result in more gains for bonds and interest rate-sensitive shares, which are expected to outperform.

The 10-year benchmark bond is seen moving in 7.60 to 7.75 pct band.

The Nifty is seen trading between 8,200 and 8,750.

Rupee's rise is seen mild on likely RBI intervention to curb sharp gains.

The rupee is seen moving in 61.70 to 62.50 range.

ECB's rate decision on Thursday will be watched along with other global factors, says traders.

Key Events/Factors

Mon: Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Hindustan Zinc (HZNC.NS) earnings

Wed: ITC earnings (ITC.NS)

RBI money supply data

Fri: Biocon (BION.NS) earnings

RBI foreign exchange reserves, bank credit data