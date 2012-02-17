Feb 17 Nine Indian states plan to raise at least 80 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, revising its previous announcement. The central bank on Wednesday said seven states were scheduled to raise at least 56 billion rupees on Feb. 21. The revised details are as follows: State Notified Amount (bln rupees) Haryana 5.00 Kerala 9.00 Maharashtra* 20.00 Punjab 5.00 Tamil Nadu@ 12.00 UT of Puducherry 4.00 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 Karnataka 5.00 West Bengal 10.00 Total 80.00 * Govt of Maharashtra has the option to retain an additional subscription up to 5 billion rupees. @ Govt of Tamil Nadu has the option to retain an additional subscription up to 3 billion rupees. (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)