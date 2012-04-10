April 10 Three Indian states raised a total of 28.5 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans in line with the notified amount, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. amount accepted yield average yld (bln rupees) (percent) 1. Andhra Pradesh 15.00 15.00 9.20 9.1719 2. Haryana 6.50 6.50 9.17 9.0833 3. Punjab 7.00 7.00 9.17 9.0828 Total 28.50 28.50 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)