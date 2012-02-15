Feb 15 Seven Indian states plan to raise at least 56 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (bln rupees) Haryana 5.00 Kerala 9.00 Maharashtra* 20.00 Punjab 5.00 Tamil Nadu 3.00 UT of Puducherry 4.00 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 Total 56.00 * Govt of Maharashtra has the option to retain an additional subscription up to 5 billion rupees. (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)