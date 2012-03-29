March 29 Twelve Indian states raised a total of 63.68 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans as against 75.79 billion rupees planned by 15 states, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighte No. Amount Accepted Yield Averag (Rs. (Rs. (per Yield Crore) Crore) cent) (per cent) 1 Bihar 111.00 NIL - - 2 Goa 100.00 50.00 9.23 9.1860 3 Gujarat 1500.00 1500.00 9.23 9.1688 4 Haryana 478.00 361.65 9.39 9.2001 5 J&K 1200.00 1200.00 9.49 9.3438 6 Jharkhand 500.00 254.05 9.32 9.2075 7 Kerala 650.00 650.00 9.25 9.1648 8 Manipur 140.00 NIL - - 9 Nagaland 80.00 5.00 9.32 9.3200 10 Punjab 250.00 250.00 9.24 9.1672 11 Rajasthan 500.00 500.00 9.24 9.1689 12 Sikkim 40.00 NIL - - 13 Tripura 300.00 100.00 9.42 9.2900 14 Uttar 830.00 830.00 9.28 9.1963 Pradesh 15 West Bengal 900.00 667.60 9.36 9.2270 Total 7579.00 6368.30 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)