BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
March 13 Five Indian states raised a total of 26.10 billion rupees ($524 million) via 10-year state development loans as per plan, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Amount(in bln rupees) Cut-off Yield Gujarat 15.00 8.99 percent Himachal Pradesh 4.10 8.94 percent Kerala 4.50 8.97 percent Mizoram 0.50 8.93 percent Punjab 2.00 8.94 percent Total 26.10 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.