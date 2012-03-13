March 13 Five Indian states raised a total of 26.10 billion rupees ($524 million) via 10-year state development loans as per plan, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Amount(in bln rupees) Cut-off Yield Gujarat 15.00 8.99 percent Himachal Pradesh 4.10 8.94 percent Kerala 4.50 8.97 percent Mizoram 0.50 8.93 percent Punjab 2.00 8.94 percent Total 26.10 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)