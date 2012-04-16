US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 16 India's Manipur state will raise 750 million rupees ($14.5 million) via 10-year state development loans on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. ($1 = 51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.