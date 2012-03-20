MUMBAI, March 20 Five Indian states raised a total of 12.16 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans as per plan, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount accepted yield average (bln rupees) (percent) Arunachal 0.33 0.33 9.02 9.0200 Pradesh Bihar 5.00 5.00 9.03 9.0041 Nagaland 2.50 2.50 9.04 9.0160 Uttarakhand 3.00 3.00 9.02 8.9966 UT of Puducherry 1.33 1.33 9.03 9.0028 Total 12.16 12.16 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)