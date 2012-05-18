MUMBAI, May 18 Seven Indian states will raise a total of 73 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) via 10-year loans on May 22, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount ( in billion rupees) Andhra Pradesh 10 Gujarat 15 Kerala 10 Punjab 3 Rajasthan 5 Uttar Pradesh 15 West Bengal 15 Total 73 ($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)