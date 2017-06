Feb 7 Seven Indian states raised a total of 64.10 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), less than 64.30 billion rupees planned via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield (billion (billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.71 8.6706 2 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 8.69 8.6628 3 Himachal 1.80 1.60 8.73 8.6919 Pradesh 4 Karnataka 15.00 15.00 8.69 8.663 5 Kerala 5.00 5.00 8.69 8.6722 6 Punjab 2.50 2.50 8.68 8.6677 7 Tamil Nadu 15.00 15.00 8.71 8.6762 Total 64.30 64.10 ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)