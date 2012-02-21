Feb 21 Nine Indian states raised a total of 86.78 billion rupees ($1.76 billion), compared with a target of at least 80 billion rupees via 10-year loans, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield (billion (billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Haryana 5 4.45 8.88 8.7313 2 Karnataka 5 5 8.74 8.7207 3 Kerala 9 9 8.75 8.724 4 Maharashtra* 20 25 8.76 8.7308 5 Punjab 5 4.33 8.79 8.7371 6 Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.75 8.7265 7 UT of 4 4 8.8 8.7545 Puducherry 8 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 8.76 8.7308 9 West Bengal 10 10 8.8 8.748 * Govt of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 5 billion rupees and 3 billion rupees over and above the notified amount, the RBI said. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)