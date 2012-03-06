March 6 Ten Indian states raised a total
of 110.67 billion rupees ($2.20 billion), in line with target,
via 10-year loans, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as
follows:
No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted
Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield
(billion (billion (percent) (percent)
rupees) rupees)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.97 8.8957
2 Bihar 5.00 5.00 8.99 8.9466
3 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 8.94 8.8878
4 Haryana 5.00 5.00 8.93 8.8883
5 Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 2.00 9.01 8.9523
6 Karnataka 15.00 15.00 8.92 8.8848
7 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 15.00 8.99 8.9269
8 Maharashtra 25.00 25.00 8.95 8.9031
9 Punjab 5.67 5.67 8.96 8.8978
10 Tamil Nadu 13.00 13.00 8.92 8.884
Total 110.67 110.67
($1= 50.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)