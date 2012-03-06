March 6 Ten Indian states raised a total of 110.67 billion rupees ($2.20 billion), in line with target, via 10-year loans, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield (billion (billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.97 8.8957 2 Bihar 5.00 5.00 8.99 8.9466 3 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 8.94 8.8878 4 Haryana 5.00 5.00 8.93 8.8883 5 Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 2.00 9.01 8.9523 6 Karnataka 15.00 15.00 8.92 8.8848 7 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 15.00 8.99 8.9269 8 Maharashtra 25.00 25.00 8.95 8.9031 9 Punjab 5.67 5.67 8.96 8.8978 10 Tamil Nadu 13.00 13.00 8.92 8.884 Total 110.67 110.67 ($1= 50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)