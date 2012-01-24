Jan 24 Twelve Indian states raised a total of 109.61 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) as planned via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield (billion (billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Bihar 12.81 12.81 8.72 8.6354 2 Haryana 7.50 7.50 8.71 8.6327 3 Himachal 2.50 2.50 8.60 8.6000 Pradesh 4 Karnataka 12.50 12.50 8.65 8.6118 5 Kerala 13.80 13.80 8.70 8.6329 6 Madhya 15.00 15.00 8.73 8.6572 Pradesh 7 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 8.66 8.6203 8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 8.60 8.6000 9 Punjab 2.50 2.50 8.67 8.6242 10 Tamil Nadu 12.00 12.00 8.66 8.6241 11 Tripura 0.50 0.50 8.60 8.6000 12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 8.66 8.6269 Total 109.61 109.61 ($1 = 50 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)