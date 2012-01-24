India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 Twelve Indian states raised a total of 109.61 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) as planned via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: No State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Avg. yield (billion (billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Bihar 12.81 12.81 8.72 8.6354 2 Haryana 7.50 7.50 8.71 8.6327 3 Himachal 2.50 2.50 8.60 8.6000 Pradesh 4 Karnataka 12.50 12.50 8.65 8.6118 5 Kerala 13.80 13.80 8.70 8.6329 6 Madhya 15.00 15.00 8.73 8.6572 Pradesh 7 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 8.66 8.6203 8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 8.60 8.6000 9 Punjab 2.50 2.50 8.67 8.6242 10 Tamil Nadu 12.00 12.00 8.66 8.6241 11 Tripura 0.50 0.50 8.60 8.6000 12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 8.66 8.6269 Total 109.61 109.61 ($1 = 50 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: