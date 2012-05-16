POKHARA, Nepal May 16 The Indian central bank's monetary policy "has to act" even if inflation is driven by food prices, Duvvuri Subbarao, the Reserve Bank of India's governor, said on Wednesday.

The central bank in its April policy statement had cited softening manufacturing prices for cutting policy rates more than expected, even as food prices remained at elevated levels.

India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent mostly on the back of food and fuel prices, while manufactured inflation was lower than expected, analysts said. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)