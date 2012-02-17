MUMBAI Feb 17 A majority of external members of the Reserve Bank of India's advisory panel on monetary policy had suggested a cut in the repo rate at the January monetary policy review, minutes released by the central bank showed.

Three out of the seven external members of the Reserve Bank of India's technical advisory committee (TAC) had suggested a cut in the repo rate by 25 basis points, while one member had suggested a 50 basis points cut, it said.

The panel met on Jan. 18 in the run-up to the quarterly policy meet on Jan. 24.

Governor Subbarao cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points, but kept the repo rate steady. For a detailed story on the policy, click.

The twelve-member panel is advisory in nature and the final rate decision rests with the governor. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)