* 3 of 7 external members suggested 25 bps cut, 1 for 50 bps
* RBI Chief overrules panel recommendation for fourth time
* Some members felt slowdown in investment will hurt next FY
By Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's central bank chief
Duvvuri Subbarao overruled the advice of a majority of external
panel members by keeping the repo rate steady at the monetary
policy review in January, minutes of the technical advisory
panel meeting showed.
The committee consists of seven external members, apart from
the governor and the four deputy governors. According to the
minutes released on Friday, four of the external members
suggested a cut in the repo rate. The minutes did not detail the
views of the governor and his deputies.
"Some members felt that the slowdown in investment would
affect the next year's growth as well. Besides, it would also
have implications for inflation, going forward," the minutes
said.
The 12-member panel, which meets before every quarterly
monetary policy review, is advisory in nature and has no voting
powers.
The panel met on Jan. 18 in the run-up to the third quarter
policy review.
Subbarao has acted against the view of a majority of his
advisors for the fourth time, according to records available
since RBI started releasing the minutes.
He increased rates by more than suggested when inflation was
high over the past two years and has desisted from cutting rates
now, citing continued inflationary pressures.
Among the external members, three suggested a 25 basis
points cut in the key interest rate, while the fourth advocated
a bigger 50 basis points cut.
The RBI chief, who has the final say in deciding rates, left
policy rates unchanged on Jan. 24 at 8.5 percent, but cut banks'
cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent to infuse
liquidity into a cash-starved banking system.
Among the members who had pitched for rate cuts, one
suggested the cash reserve ratio be cut by 50 basis points,
while another member was for a 25 basis points cut.
The central bank started releasing the minutes of its
quarterly technical advisory committee meeting from February
2011.
