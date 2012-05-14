MUMBAI May 14 The Reserve Bank of India's
Governor Duvvuri Subarao cut the key interest rate by an
unexpectedly sharp 50 basis point in April, though a majority of
the external members of an advisory committee suggested rates be
held steady, minutes released by the central bank showed on
Monday.
The committee consists of seven external members, apart from
the governor and the four deputy governors. The governor has the
final say in deciding the rates.
The RBI cut its repo rate on April 17 by more than what was
expected by economists, to boost India's sagging economy.
Four of the the six external members of the RBI's technical
advisory committee (TAC) who attended the meeting on April 11
had suggested no change in the repo rate.
"They felt that unless supply side constraints were
addressed and relevant measures were taken to revive investment
activity, the reduction in policy rate would not have any
impact," the minutes said.
Of these four members, one suggested that the cash reserve
ratio (CRR), or the percentage of deposits lenders have to
maintain with the central bank, be reduced by 50 basis points,
while another said the CRR was already at a low level and should
be used sparingly.
The remaining two of these four members did not suggest any
change in the CRR.
The other two of the six members who attended the meeting
suggested that the policy rate be reduced by 25 basis points.
Of those, one also suggested a reduction in the CRR by 50
basis points. One external member could not attend the meeting.
Subbarao has acted against the view of the majority of his
advisers for the fifth time, according to records available
since the RBI started releasing the minutes.
The minutes said most members indicated that the slowdown in
the economy and investment activity in India had more to do with
supply side constraints, administrative delays and
infrastructural bottlenecks, rather than monetary tightening.
The members noted the significant moderation in both
headline and non-food manufactured products inflation, but were
concerned about upside risks from global commodity prices, high
fiscal deficit and sharp increase in real rural wages.
The 12-member panel, which meets before every quarterly
monetary policy review, is advisory in nature and has no voting
powers.
The central bank started releasing the minutes of its
quarterly technical advisory committee meeting from February
2011.
