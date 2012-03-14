March 14 The Reserve Bank of India has set a cutoff 8.9807 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 9.0646 percent last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct vs 8.7487 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.81 rupees. * India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees. * For a poll on the auction, see