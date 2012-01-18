MUMBAI, Jan 18 * The Reserve Bank of India sets 8.6456 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.5619 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5523 pct vs 8.4215 pct two weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees * India sells 40 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.91 rupees * For a poll on the auction, see