The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.7293 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.6456 percent last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.4713 pct vs 8.2007 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.87 rupees. * India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.21 rupees.