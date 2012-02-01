The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.8131 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.7293 last week. -- Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct vs 8.5523 pct two weeks ago -- India sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.85 rupees -- India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees -- For a poll on the auction, see.