India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* The Reserve Bank of India sets 8.5619 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.5201 percent last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.2007 percent vs 8.3535 percent two weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees * India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.44 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: