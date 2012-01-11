* The Reserve Bank of India sets 8.5619 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.5201 percent last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.2007 percent vs 8.3535 percent two weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees * India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.44 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see