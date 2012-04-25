* RBI sets yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3946 pct vs 8.3110 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.3780 pct vs 8.5741 pct 2 weeks ago * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.95 rupees - cbank * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.99 rupees - cbank * For a Reuters poll, see