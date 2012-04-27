MUMBAI, April 27 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.90 billion) of 91-day treasury bills on May 2, higher than the 90 billion rupees in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

New Delhi will also sell 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on May 2, unchanged from two weeks ago, the central bank said in a statement. ($1=52.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)