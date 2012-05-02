* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4364 pct vs 8.3946 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.3065 pct vs 8.1656 pct two weeks ago * India sells 100 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.94 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.35 rupees * For a Reuters poll, see