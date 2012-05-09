* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4364 pct, same as last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.4215 pct vs 8.3780 pct two weeks ago * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.94 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.97 rupees * For a poll on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)