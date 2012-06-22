A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Kolkata May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - HSBC says sticks to its USD/INR end-year target at 57, but warns rising risk cross may overshoot in the near-term. HSBC recommends exposure to USD/INR via one-month NDF, which imply annualised positive carry of 7.8 percent.

RBI is allowing the rupee to weaken gradually, HSBC adds, estimates RBI has sold $5.4 bln in 2012 to defend the currency, "a very small amount given the sizeable move in the currency."

"RBI understands the need for a weaker INR" to help address the wide current account deficit and because onshore liquidity remains tight, HSBC argues.

HSBC says RBI will focus on minimising FX volatility, with measures such as setting up USD purchasing window for oil companies.

(rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)