GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
MUMBAI Jan 25 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for a 130 billion rupee ($2.59 billion) bond sale on Friday.
--0.0168 rupees per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
--0.0139 rupees per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
--0.0200 rupees per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds For more detials on the auction, see. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.52 pct (Updates to market close; changes comment, byline)