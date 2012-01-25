MUMBAI Jan 25 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for a 130 billion rupee ($2.59 billion) bond sale on Friday.

--0.0168 rupees per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

--0.0139 rupees per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

--0.0200 rupees per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds For more detials on the auction, see. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)