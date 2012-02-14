The Reserve Bank of India has set the following minimum underwriting commitment for 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) bond sale on Feb. 17. --720 million rupees for 8.24 percent, 2018 bonds. --1.43 billion rupees for 8.79 percent, 2021 bonds. --720 million rupees for 8.83 percent, 2041 bonds. For more details of the bond auction, see