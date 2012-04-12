The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for Friday's 150 billion rupee ($2.92 billion) bond sale: --0.020 rupees per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds --0.0105 rupees per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds --0.0344 rupees per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds --0.0312 rupees per 100 rupees for 2036 bonds For details of the auction announcement, see (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)