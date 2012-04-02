The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for Tuesday's 180 billion rupee ($3.54 billion) bond sale: --0.088 rupees per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds --0.070 rupees per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds --0.1475 rupees per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds --0.1397 rupees per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds For details of the auction announcement, see ($1 = 50.9 rupees)