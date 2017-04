MUMBAI May 9 RBI says receives 83 bids for 78.04 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 45 bids for 29.96 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 52.58 percent on 2 bids at 2042 bond auction

* RBI says accepts both non-competitive bids for 40 million rupees at 2042 bond auction For more auction details, see: (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)