Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says receives 88 bids for 52.55 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * RBI says accepts 53 bids for 29.98 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 49.07 percent on 3 bids at 2042 bond auction * RBI says accepts sole non-competitive bid for 20 million rupees at 2042 bond auction * For detailed results of the auction, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)