US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, Feb 12 * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.1066 percent versus Reuters poll of 9.00 percent and 8.9807 percent last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 9.0768 percent versus 9.00 percent polled and 8.9454 percent two week ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.78 rupees * India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.67 rupees (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss