MUMBAI, Feb 12 * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.1066 percent versus Reuters poll of 9.00 percent and 8.9807 percent last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 9.0768 percent versus 9.00 percent polled and 8.9454 percent two week ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.78 rupees * India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.67 rupees (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)