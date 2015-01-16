BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 16 RBK :
* Says Renessans Broker acquires 5.47 percent stake in company Source text: bit.ly/17OlYOO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
LONDON, May 10 Netflix, the U.S. video-on-demand company, will not be allowed to compete at the Cannes Film Festival after this year unless it changes its policy and gives its movies a cinema release, organisers said on Wednesday.