April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 RBK OAO :
* Approves acquisition of 60 pct stake in Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO from Vektor-Info OOO, Avikomp Services ZAO and Ontos AG for 19.2 million roubles (230,120 euros)
* Approves acquisition of additional 40 pct of Publichnaya Biblioteka from Vektor-Info, Avikomp Services and Ontos AG for 202,434 euros
* Says main agreements on acquisition of Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO to be signed by July 31, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1wYAEG9 Further company coverage: (1 euro = 83.4346 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.