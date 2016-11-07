WELLINGTON Nov 8 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday that changes to its oversight of
financial market infrastructure was aimed at maintaining
financial stability while facilitating innovation and
efficiency.
"We do not envisage that the new framework will
significantly change how the payments industry operates or how
we engage with each other," RBNZ deputy governor Grant Spencer
said in a speech published on the bank's website.
The bank would focus on modernising its payment systems to
manage risks, Spencer's statement said.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)