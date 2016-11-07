WELLINGTON Nov 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday that changes to its oversight of financial market infrastructure was aimed at maintaining financial stability while facilitating innovation and efficiency.

"We do not envisage that the new framework will significantly change how the payments industry operates or how we engage with each other," RBNZ deputy governor Grant Spencer said in a speech published on the bank's website.

The bank would focus on modernising its payment systems to manage risks, Spencer's statement said. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)