BRIEF-Platzer issues certificates under corporate certificate program
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
NEW YORK Oct 11 Miguel Roman has retired from his position as co-lead of US loan capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, a bank spokesperson said.
No replacement has been named at this time, the bank spokesperson said.
Roman worked at RBC from 2002-2016 and was co-head of the department with Judith Fishlow Minter.
He retired in September, according to a LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
DUBAI, May 23 Egypt's stock market on Tuesday recovered some of the previous day's heavy losses while Gulf bourses were weaker as investors booked profits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when trading volumes and liquidity often decrease.